Suspect arrested in Louisiana, extradited to Madison Co. for murder after Feb. 5 shooting in Hazel Green

On Friday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say a suspect, 36-year-old Gregory Harris, was arrested for murder after a shooting that happened the evening of February 5 at the 100 Block of Singletree Drive in Hazel Green.

The sheriff's office says Harris was arrested in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. He was extradited, arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday for murder. His bond is set at $75,000.

Officials say the victim, 35-year-old Grant Binford, was shot at the location on February 5 and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died.