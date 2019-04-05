Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Suspect arrested in Louisiana, extradited to Madison Co. for murder after Feb. 5 shooting in Hazel Green

Gregory Harris

The suspect was arrested in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 4:32 PM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2019 5:29 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Friday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say a suspect, 36-year-old Gregory Harris, was arrested for murder after a shooting that happened the evening of February 5 at the 100 Block of Singletree Drive in Hazel Green.

The sheriff's office says Harris was arrested in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. He was extradited, arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday for murder. His bond is set at $75,000.

Officials say the victim, 35-year-old Grant Binford, was shot at the location on February 5 and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events