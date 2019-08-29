Suspect arrested in Elkmont deadly shooting

A suspect was arrested Wednesday for the shooting death of a man in March on Rooker Lane in Elkmont.
In May, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 the shooting happened following an altercation that arose apparently concerning a years-long property dispute.
William Brantley, 60, was shot to death near the intersection of Rooker Lane and Oak Grove Road. Kenneth Adams was identified as the man who shot Brantley, according to the sheriff's office. He is now charged with murder.
The department said both men were armed at the time.
Read more about the shooting here.
