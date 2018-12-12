Clear
Suspect arrested for using Texas man's credit card information in Decatur

A man in Austin, Texas contacted the Belk on Beltline Road SW about a fraudulent purchase made with his credit card information.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 4:17 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A suspect, Steven Lapenta, is in custody after allegedly using stolen credit card information to purchase more than $500 worth of goods on Tuesday at the Belk on Beltline Road Southwest in Decatur, Alabama.

A man in Austin, Texas then contacted the store about the fraudulent purchase that was made using his credit card information. Belk employees notified Decatur Police that the suspect was still inside the store, and Lapenta was arrested.

Lapenta was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a total bond set at $16,000. He is charged with Encoded Data Fraud and Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and more arrests are possible.

