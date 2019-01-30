Clear
Suspect arrested for stealing construction equipment, placed in ICE custody

The suspect is currently being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 7:05 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 7:11 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Investigators and deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office located stolen construction equipment on Tuesday, January 29. The items were stolen from a job site on Interstate 59, between the Steele and Ashville exits in St. Clair County.

DeKalb County investigators were working a case of stolen equipment from DeKalb County when the stolen items were discovered at a home on County Road 365, near New Canaan Baptist Church in the Whiton Community.

Gabriel Ramirez Garcia, 30, of Crossville will be charged with two counts of receiving stolen property in the first degree and one count of receiving stolen property in the second degree.

Ramirez was previously arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for drug possession and a stolen weapon charge two weeks before the equipment was found, according to the sheriff's office.

Ramirez is currently being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

