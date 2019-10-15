Suspect arrested for DUI in relation to crash that killed Madison cyclist

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Huntsville police confirm a suspect was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in relation to a fatal crash on Oct. 8.
David Duggan, 27, was booked in the Madison County Jail for a DUI charge on Oct. 10. His bond was set at $1,000, and he was released on Oct. 11.
A Madison man, Jose Arturo Zayas-Cruz, was identified as the cyclist killed in the wreck. Zayas-Cruz died from his injuries after his bicycle was hit by a vehicle at Wall Triana Highway and Boeing Boulevard.
Police say the crash is still under investigation.
