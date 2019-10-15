Clear

Suspect arrested for DUI in relation to crash that killed Madison cyclist

David Duggan

David Duggan is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 10:49 PM
Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Huntsville police confirm a suspect was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in relation to a fatal crash on Oct. 8.

David Duggan, 27, was booked in the Madison County Jail for a DUI charge on Oct. 10. His bond was set at $1,000, and he was released on Oct. 11.

A Madison man, Jose Arturo Zayas-Cruz, was identified as the cyclist killed in the wreck. Zayas-Cruz died from his injuries after his bicycle was hit by a vehicle at Wall Triana Highway and Boeing Boulevard.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

Read more about the crash here and here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events