Suspect arrested following weekend stabbing in Florence

A man suspected of critically stabbing a Florence resident and sending him to Huntsville Hospital is behind bars.

On Tuesday, US Marshalls and Florence Police were able to track down and arrest William Holden and charged him with first-degree assault.

On Saturday, Florence Police were called to a home in the 500 block of North Crown Street.

When they got there they found Michael Montgomery outside of the home with a stab wound. Montgomery told officers he was there visiting the woman who lived there.

He told investigators that while they were talking, Holden arrived and started fighting with Montgomery and stabbed him in the chest.

By the time officers arrived Holden had already left the scene. Investigators determined that Holden and Montgomery knew each other, but were not friends or relatives.

Montgomery’s injuries were severe enough that EMS decided he needed to be transported to Huntsville Hospital by Air Evac.

As of Wednesday morning, Florence Police said Montgomery was in stable condition at the hospital.

Meanwhile Holden is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $50,000.00 bond.