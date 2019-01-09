Clear

Suspect arrested by Decatur PD after shooting at Lionz Den nightclub

The suspect was booked in the Morgan County Jail with no bond.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 11:16 AM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 11:41 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On January 5, around 1:05 a.m., Morgan County 911 received a call of a shooting at the Lionz Den in Pine Park at 1612 5th Street NW.

Decatur Police officers responded to the nightclub and found a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital for emergency surgery and is currently in stable condition, according to police.

Precious Garth was developed as a suspect in the shooting, and an arrest warrant was obtained for a Class B felony charge of assault in the first degree on January 7. She turned herself into Decatur Police and was booked into the Morgan County Jail with no bond.

