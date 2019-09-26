Clear
BREAKING NEWS Suspect arrested at Huntsville home for attempted murder, robbery charges Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Suspect arrested at Huntsville home for attempted murder, robbery charges

The suspect was arrested Thursday evening at a house on Brook Hollow Circle at Club View Drive in Huntsville.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 4 Images

Authorities have a suspect in custody for attempted murder and two robbery first-degree warrants.

The suspect was arrested Thursday evening at a house on Brook Hollow Circle at Club View Drive in Huntsville. Huntsville police and SWAT responded to the scene.

According to Sgt. Eaves with the Violent Crimes Unit, the suspect slipped out the back door before the house was contained. Eaves says he was found up the road by an officer who was patrolling the area as part of the operation.

Eaves says the officer saw the suspect around the corner, watched him and called other officers in to catch him.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events