Suspect arrested at Huntsville home for attempted murder, robbery charges

Authorities have a suspect in custody for attempted murder and two robbery first-degree warrants.

The suspect was arrested Thursday evening at a house on Brook Hollow Circle at Club View Drive in Huntsville. Huntsville police and SWAT responded to the scene.

According to Sgt. Eaves with the Violent Crimes Unit, the suspect slipped out the back door before the house was contained. Eaves says he was found up the road by an officer who was patrolling the area as part of the operation.

Eaves says the officer saw the suspect around the corner, watched him and called other officers in to catch him.