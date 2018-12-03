Suspect arrested after stolen vehicles were found at Kirby’s Salvage Lot

Freeman RB Kirby JR. was arrested Monday by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office on three counts of felony charges of receiving stolen property in the first degree.
Investigators responded to Kirby’s Salvage Lot at County Road 327 in Trinity where they found two stolen vehicles. The vehicles were stolen from Decatur in mid-November.
Kirby told investigators there was another vehicle he had purchased and then taken back to the person it was bought from. That vehicle was also stolen from Decatur, investigators say.
Kirby is in the Lawrence County Jail, and his bond is set at $60,000.
