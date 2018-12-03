Clear

Suspect arrested after stolen vehicles were found at Kirby’s Salvage Lot

The vehicles were stolen from Decatur.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 3:58 PM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 3:58 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Freeman RB Kirby JR. was arrested Monday by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office on three counts of felony charges of receiving stolen property in the first degree. 

Investigators responded to Kirby’s Salvage Lot at County Road 327 in Trinity where they found two stolen vehicles. The vehicles were stolen from Decatur in mid-November. 

Kirby told investigators there was another vehicle he had purchased and then taken back to the person it was bought from. That vehicle was also stolen from Decatur, investigators say.

Kirby is in the Lawrence County Jail, and his bond is set at $60,000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events