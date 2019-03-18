Clear
Suspect arrested after standoff, pursuit with Morgan Co. deputies

Arvil Charest

The suspect is being held without bond.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 5:13 PM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 5:16 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, officials attempted to serve a felony warrant on a suspect, 43-year-old Arvil Charest of Somerville.

The sheriff's office says when deputies arrived, Charest barricaded himself in a back room and threatened suicide. A spokesperson with the department, Mike Swafford, says after a brief standoff, Charest came outside with his hands up to surrender.

Swafford says when deputies approached the suspect to put him in handcuffs, he took off on foot. Deputies used a non-lethal taser on Charest and placed him under arrest, Swafford says.

Charest was charged with resisting arrest and attempting to elude, along with an outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants. He is being held without bond.

