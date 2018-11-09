Suspect arrested after robbery at Family Security Credit Union in Decatur

A suspect, Justin Deshawn Pickens, is in custody after a robbery at Family Security Credit Union on 6th Avenue in Decatur.
Decatur Police responded to the bank on November 8 and saw a male, identified as Pickens, walking through the parking lot carrying two large bags. He was held for investigation.
Pickens was charged with robbery in the 1st degree and is being held in the Morgan County Jail. His bond is set at $60,000.
