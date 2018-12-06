Israel Burks was charged with theft of property in the first degree after a Decatur resident filed a report with police on November 23 about multiple fraudulent ATM withdrawals from their bank account.
From August 2018 to November 2018, more than $2,500 was withdrawn from the victim's account. An investigation was launched and Decatur Police identified Burks as a suspect after viewing surveillance video showing the fraudulent ATM withdrawals being completed.
A warrant was issued for Burks' arrest, and he was taken to the Morgan County Jail on Wednesday. Bond was set at $5,000.
Related Content
- Suspect arrested after more than $2,500 went missing from Decatur resident's bank account
- Arrest made in Decatur bank robbery
- Suspect arrested in Decatur murder
- Decatur police searching for bank robber
- Bank robbery suspect behind bars
- Three suspects arrested in Decatur after multiple vehicle thefts
- Decatur Police search for suspect after burglaries near Red Bank Road
- Missing Decatur man's body positively identified
- Decatur Police seeking help in identifying suspect
- PHOTOS: Decatur police searching for theft suspect
Scroll for more content...