Suspect arrested after more than $2,500 went missing from Decatur resident's bank account

Israel Burks was charged with theft of property in the first degree after a Decatur resident filed a report with police on November 23 about multiple fraudulent ATM withdrawals from their bank account.

From August 2018 to November 2018, more than $2,500 was withdrawn from the victim's account. An investigation was launched and Decatur Police identified Burks as a suspect after viewing surveillance video showing the fraudulent ATM withdrawals being completed.

A warrant was issued for Burks' arrest, and he was taken to the Morgan County Jail on Wednesday. Bond was set at $5,000.