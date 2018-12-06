Clear

Suspect arrested after more than $2,500 went missing from Decatur resident's bank account

Surveillance video showed the fraudulent ATM withdrawals being completed.

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 12:05 PM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 12:07 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Israel Burks was charged with theft of property in the first degree after a Decatur resident filed a report with police on November 23 about multiple fraudulent ATM withdrawals from their bank account.

From August 2018 to November 2018, more than $2,500 was withdrawn from the victim's account. An investigation was launched and Decatur Police identified Burks as a suspect after viewing surveillance video showing the fraudulent ATM withdrawals being completed.

A warrant was issued for Burks' arrest, and he was taken to the Morgan County Jail on Wednesday. Bond was set at $5,000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events