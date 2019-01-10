HPD: Suspect arrested for tampering with evidence, second woman sought

Huntsville Police arrested and released Natashia Rhodie, 30, of Harvest on Tuesday for tampering with physical evidence.
Police are still seeking a second woman, Tawana Battle, 36, of Huntsville. Battle and Rhodie were wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting on New Year's Eve at Club 3208 in Huntsville.
Natashia Rhodie
For more information about the nightclub shooting, click HERE.
