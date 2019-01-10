Clear

HPD: Suspect arrested for tampering with evidence, second woman sought

Tawana Battle (left) and Natashia Rhodie (right) Tawana Battle (left) and Natashia Rhodie (right)

Natashia Rhodie was arrested and released Tuesday, January 8.

Huntsville Police arrested and released Natashia Rhodie, 30, of Harvest on Tuesday for tampering with physical evidence.

Police are still seeking a second woman, Tawana Battle, 36, of Huntsville. Battle and Rhodie were wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting on New Year's Eve at Club 3208 in Huntsville.


Natashia Rhodie

