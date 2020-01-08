Suspect arrested after DeKalb County high-speed chase

Authorities responded to a high-speed chase Tuesday night that ended with the suspect crashing on Jackson County Road 78.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says the chase began on Highway 117 after the driver was clocked at 91 mph and was driving recklessly. The department says meth was found in the suspect’s vehicle.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect, Mark Anthony Summerford of Flat Rock, was airlifted to Erlanger and is now in stable condition. Deputies stabilized him until emergency medical personnel responded to the scene.
Summerford will face charges in Jackson County.
