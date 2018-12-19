Law enforcement officials have apprehended George Bennett, who was sought for a weekend burglary in Lawrence County, Tennessee.
On Wednesday, deputies and troopers searched an abandoned trailer near the Lawrence County and Lewis County line and arrested Bennett. He was taken to the Lawrence County Detention Center and is currently being held without bond.
During the raid, officers recovered several items that had been reported stolen.
Related Content
- Suspect apprehended after weekend burglary in Lawrence County, TN
- Suspect wanted in connection to weekend burglary in Lawrence County, TN
- SCOTUS denies TN abortion appeal
- Shooting reported in Lawrence County
- Lawrence County elects new sheriff
- Three people arrested after burglaries in Lawrence Co.
- Limestone County Schools superintendent considering new job in TN
- Lawrence County man killed in wreck
- 19 arrested in Lawrence County drug operation
- Man's body found in Lawrence County, Tenn.
Scroll for more content...