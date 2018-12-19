Clear

Suspect apprehended after weekend burglary in Lawrence County, TN

The suspect was booked in the Lawrence County Detention Center in Tennessee.

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 4:45 PM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 4:46 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Law enforcement officials have apprehended George Bennett, who was sought for a weekend burglary in Lawrence County, Tennessee.

On Wednesday, deputies and troopers searched an abandoned trailer near the Lawrence County and Lewis County line and arrested Bennett. He was taken to the Lawrence County Detention Center and is currently being held without bond.

During the raid, officers recovered several items that had been reported stolen. 

