Suspect accused of distributing meth in the mail caught in Morgan County

A man wanted on charges for using the mail service to distribute meth now is in the Morgan County Jail.

Quenton Cortez Clay was found and arrested in the 3,000 block of Highway 20 W on Tuesday by the Decatur Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Madison Morgan County drug squad.

Clay had methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, and cash, said Emme Long, Decatur police spokesperson.

Long said Clay is wanted on outstanding warrants through the United States Postal Service for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and use of communications facility to distribute methamphetamine.

He also has outstanding warrants through Morgan County for trafficking in methamphetamine, receiving stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Long said.

Clay was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $7,000 bond on charges of possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam), possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana in the second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A hold was placed on Clay for his additional charges through the United States Postal Service and Morgan County, Long said.