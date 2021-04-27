Survivor says God, luck kept Anderson Hills family alive during April 27, 2011, tornadoes

Anderson Hills resident Clarence Roberts still gets emotional as he thinks about April 27, 2011.

He was on a business trip at the time, but his wife was home.

Anderson Hills 2011 tornado damage Anderson Hills 2011 tornado damage

He feared the worst.

“You know when people say they know how you feel, you can't step in their shoes, you don't know,” said Roberts.

“And every time I think about that, I get sad. Because my wife could have been killed but thank God it worked out fine.”

Roberts said he was one of the lucky ones in this neighborhood. His house was badly damaged, but everyone in his family was OK.

Larry Koehn said the spot where his house now stands has an eerie past.

Tornadoes hit his property twice.

But he said he feels prepared for what might come next, recently building a storm shelter created to withstand a tornado's wrath.

“Three thousand pounds, and it's pretty solid. It's steel so it's bolted down, too,” Koehn said.

Many people in the Anderson Hills community said despite the devastation of the past, they don't plan to leave.

This is home.

Roberts said in the darkest of times the outpouring of support was amazing.

But, he prays the community never goes through anything like that again.