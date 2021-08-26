Huntsville man shares memories of mom, dad, brother lost in house fire

A family in Huntsville is mourning the loss of 3 people in a house fire.

Betty Wright, John Wright Jr. and their son, Phillip Wright, all died in a house fire this weekend.

We're now hearing from the only brother left after he found out what happened.

He told us he's thankful for the time he shared with his family and he'll miss them.

Someone put a memorial for the Wright family on their mailbox.

Many people who live in the neighborhood say the Wright family was the sweetest and the surviving brother is the one left to pick up the pieces.

The fire took place at his parents home on Perry Street last Sunday.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue say there was a lot of storage in the home and it made it difficult for them to get to everyone in time.

Huntsville Police say one family member passed on Monday and the other two, the very next day.

John Wright III told WAAY-31 he hopes the deaths of his parents and brother will bring about change in the community they worked so hard in.

"They were very involved in the community, very big, especially in the Special Olympics with Madison County. In particular, if anybody wants to donate in their name for that, that'd be really good," he said.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue also stated there were no working smoke detectors in the house, but the fire is being ruled as an accident.

Wright told us it's a difficult time for him, but he's happy there is someone who can help get everything in order for his family.

Right now, he's unsure what he'll do with the property and wants to say thank you to everyone who has helped him so far.