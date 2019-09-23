Madison County Schools will begin interviewing five candidates for the superintendent position. School officials said they will be doing individual interviews. Parents, teachers, students, and community members were surveyed to see what they want in the next superintendent. Respondents prioritized safety and communication among the most important topics. A total of 644 people took the survey this month and they ranked the importance of superintendent experience in several topics. The number one most important topic was communicating effectively and the second was insuring safety and discipline. A majority of survey respondents also said they would like the superintendent to have a master's degree. In regards to experience, surveyors said they want the superintendent to have successful background as a school or system administrator or as a classroom teacher.
The most important ranked key issue to the surveyors was ensuring student and staff safety and the second ranked issue was recruiting and retaining talented employees. The district said this could be some of the criteria being used to select the next superintendent. The first interview for the position begins Monday at 5 p.m.
Related Content
- Survey shows possible criteria for new Madison County Schools superintendent
- Madison County Schools superintendent interviews begin
- Madison County School board discusses results of survey to find new superintendent
- Madison City Schools Superintendent holds community meeting
- Superintendent delivers 2019 Madison County State of the Schools Address
- Madison County Schools unanimously approves Superintendent Matt Massey's resignation
- Madison County Schools name Dr. Mark Minskey as interim superintendent
- Madison County Schools superintendent finalists to be announced
- Madison County Schools announces five finalists for superintendent position
- Madison County School Board searching for new superintendent