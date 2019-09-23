Survey shows possible criteria for new Madison County Schools superintendent

Madison County Schools will begin interviewing five candidates for the superintendent position. School officials said they will be doing individual interviews. Parents, teachers, students, and community members were surveyed to see what they want in the next superintendent. Respondents prioritized safety and communication among the most important topics. A total of 644 people took the survey this month and they ranked the importance of superintendent experience in several topics. The number one most important topic was communicating effectively and the second was insuring safety and discipline. A majority of survey respondents also said they would like the superintendent to have a master's degree. In regards to experience, surveyors said they want the superintendent to have successful background as a school or system administrator or as a classroom teacher.

The most important ranked key issue to the surveyors was ensuring student and staff safety and the second ranked issue was recruiting and retaining talented employees. The district said this could be some of the criteria being used to select the next superintendent. The first interview for the position begins Monday at 5 p.m.