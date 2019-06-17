Survey: Madison is the best city in Alabama

A press release from ChamberofCommerce.org contained the 2019 report detailing the best cities to live in for each state.

According to the release: “The comprehensive analysis behind this report looks at cities with populations over 25,000 and covers five essential factors: employment, housing, quality of life, education, and health. In total, over 2,500 cities were examined and given rankings on a per-state basis.”

The city of Madison came in at No. 1 on the list.

You can see the full list of all Alabama’s judged cities here, but we’ll go ahead and spoil these: Hartselle is No. 10, Huntsville is No. 16, Decatur is 17th, Athens is 18th, Cullman comes in at 19, and Florence takes spot 21.

