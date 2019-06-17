Clear

Survey: Madison is the best city in Alabama

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 1:16 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A press release from ChamberofCommerce.org contained the 2019 report detailing the best cities to live in for each state.

According to the release: “The comprehensive analysis behind this report looks at cities with populations over 25,000 and covers five essential factors: employment, housing, quality of life, education, and health. In total, over 2,500 cities were examined and given rankings on a per-state basis.”

The city of Madison came in at No. 1 on the list.

You can see the full list of all Alabama’s judged cities here, but we’ll go ahead and spoil these: Hartselle is No. 10, Huntsville is No. 16, Decatur is 17th, Athens is 18th, Cullman comes in at 19, and Florence takes spot 21.

Tell us what you think about these rankings in the comment section below.

