Watch: Surveillance video shows machete fight continued outside of Huntsville gas station

Even with the two people who initiated the attack behind bars, the gas station clerk involved in a machete fight over the weekend still doesn't want to talk to WAAY 31 on camera. He told our reporter it was because this is all still an ongoing investigation, but what we can see in the surveillance video sheds a lot of light on what happened.

Immediately you can see the man who police say is 32-year-old Seth Holcomb pushing what looks like a machete against the glass. The gas station clerk quickly responds with his own machete. Holcomb tries to kick in the door to get to the clerk, but when he finally decides it's time to go, the doors are locked, so he busts through.

That's where we see the woman police say is 33-year-old Laney Nicholson as the clerk swings the machete at her. During this time, Holcomb goes back in the store and takes money from the register.

When Holcomb goes back outside, you can see the clerk is still going after him, even though it looks like Holcomb is trying to leave. At this point, the fight is totally outside, and the clerk isn't letting up. In the video, you can see him smashing the glass out of what appears to be Holcomb and Nicholson's car. He eventually backs off as the two drive away, ending the dispute.

WAAY 31 went to the gas station on Monday, and there's cardboard above the door where the glass was knocked out. We also saw the clerk back at work and things appeared to be business as usual, but, as he said, what happened is still under investigation.