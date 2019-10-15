WATCH: Surveillance footage shows two men stealing Huntsville catering van

Two men can be seen in surveillance footage stealing a catering trailer from Mason Dixon Bakery.

WAAY 31 spoke with the owner of the bakery about how this crime is already impacting business.

On Oct. 6, two men attached the trailer to the back of their pickup truck and drove off with it. It used to sit in a parking spot behind the business.

Ashley Ramierez is the owner of Mason Dixon Bakery on Whitesburg Drive, a specialty bakery that focuses on gluten-free products. She explained her reaction when she realized her tools for catering weddings and other events was stolen.

"First, it was like, oh my gosh, our trailer is gone...But then, throughout the day on Sunday, we started making an inventory list of everything that lives in the trailer and the list just kept growing and growing," she said.

Ramierez said most of the items like her antique dishes in her trailer are irreplaceable, since she collected them over the years.

"A lot of stuff we can't just go back out and buy, you know, on a whim. Here's some stuff we might have gotten five years ago at an antique store or something like that," Ramirez said.

Ramierez also said the men who stole the catering trailer got away with two of her commercial electric ovens. It cost her more than $2,000 to buy replacements.

"You know, it's hard, small business. Something like this has a huge impact on us, you know?" she said.

