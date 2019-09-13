Surveillance footage: Huntsville police investigating after delivery driver attacked

Huntsville police are investigating after four men attacked a delivery driver.

The man was unloading his truck at Rosie’s Cantina, 7540-A South Memorial Parkway, about 5 a.m. Sept. 2nd when a man with a gun demanded his wallet, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.

A fight ensued, with three more men joining the attack against the victim, Johnson said.

The victim fell and hit his head and was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police say the suspects took the victim’s wallet and cell phone, and fled the area on foot.

Surveillance footage is courtesy of Huntsville police.