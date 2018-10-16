Surge in airbag thefts in newer Honda, Acura models

Thieves nationwide appear to be targeting the airbags in newer Honda and Acura vehicles, USA Today reports. The newspaper reported law enforcement in major cities noticed a jump in airbag theft, especially in newer vehicles with post- recall Takata airbags. The stolen airbags are often sold on the black market, according to USA Today. However, it is not known why thieves appear to target Honda vehicles, especially newer versions of the Accord and Civic. The website Autoblog did their own research and found airbags for sale on eBay at a maximum cost of $700. Often the same airbags sold by dealers would top $1,000.

Using crime statistics from the city of Miami, USA Today uncovered 875 airbag thefts in all of 2017. In 2013 there were 17. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports an estimated 50,000 airbags are stolen from cars every year.