Surge in COVID inpatients in Huntsville Hospital system due to Delta variant

The CDC reports the Delta variant now accounts for 93% of all sequenced cases in the country.

Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz says the Delta variant is something completely different than what they're used to dealing with because it's so contagious.

"A typical person with the Delta variant, which is the predominant strain, is going to infect eight people and you can catch it in a minute," Samz said. "It produces a thousand times more viral particles."

The Madison County Medical Society President says the trends are concerning.

Cases have skyrocketed across the state. Right now, the test positivity rate in Madison County is 17.5% It's even higher across the state.

The number of COVID inpatients in Alabama have also increased seven fold since last month. On Wednesday, Huntsville Hospital systems reports a total of 206 inpatients with 64 of them being in the ICU.

"In our hospitals, we've seen a 7% increase of hospitalizations in the last 24 hours. In the last 10 days, it's approximately doubled!" Samz said. "91% of our inpatients are unvaccinated. So, you do the simple math there and we'd have 10 patients in the hospital if everyone had gotten their vaccine."

Health officials urge everyone to get the COVID vaccine or to take other preventive measure like wearing a mask.