Clear

Supreme Court says Justice Ginsburg's recovery is 'on track'

Ginsburg missed three days of arguments this week.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 11:47 AM
Posted By: AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's recovery from cancer surgery is "on track" and no further treatment is required. But the 85-year-old justice will miss court arguments next week.

Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says that doctors for the 85-year-old Ginsburg confirmed an initial evaluation that found no evidence of remaining cancer following surgery.

The court's oldest justice had surgery three weeks ago to remove cancerous growths on her left lung. She was released from the hospital in New York four days later and has been recuperating at home since then.

Ginsburg missed three days of arguments this week, the first time that's happened since she joined the court in 1993.

She has had two previous bouts with cancer, in 1999 and 10 years later.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events