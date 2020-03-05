In a stunning last-minute move, the Supreme Court ordered a temporary stay in the execution of Nathaniel Woods, who was set to die at 6 p.m. local time Thursday in an Alabama prison.
The order, signed from Justice Clarence Thomas, comes as Woods' supporters contended that he did not directly take part in the slayings of three police officers.
Read more from ABC News HERE
Related Content
- Supreme Court grants stay in Alabama execution
- Alabama to ask Supreme Court to allow execution
- U.S. Supreme Court orders records unsealed in Alabama execution
- Tennessee inmate asks US Supreme Court to halt execution
- Inmate who killed an Alabama officer seeks stay of execution
- Alabama Supreme Court refuses review in Huntsville capital case
- Alabama to ask Supreme Court to review abortion
- Alabama asks Supreme Court to review abortion ruling
- States ask U.S. Supreme Court to hear Alabama abortion case
- Supreme Court rejects Alabama ban on abortion procedure
Scroll for more content...