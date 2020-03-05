Clear

Supreme Court grants stay in Alabama execution

Nathaniel Woods (Image from ABC 33/40)

Nathaniel Woods is scheduled to receive lethal injection Thursday night.

In a stunning last-minute move, the Supreme Court ordered a temporary stay in the execution of Nathaniel Woods, who was set to die at 6 p.m. local time Thursday in an Alabama prison.

The order, signed from Justice Clarence Thomas, comes as Woods' supporters contended that he did not directly take part in the slayings of three police officers.

Read more from ABC News HERE

