KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled the Tennessee Valley Authority can be sued over its commercial activity. But it left a lower court to decide whether the case of an Alabama man injured by a power line can proceed.
The Monday decision comes in the case of Gary Thacker, who was boating in the Tennessee River in 2013 when he struck a low-hanging wire being worked on by TVA crews. Thacker was injured and a passenger killed.
Thacker sued TVA for negligence. Lower courts ruled the utility has immunity from such lawsuits because it is a government agency.
The high court unanimously decided TVA can be sued when it performs the same functions as private companies. Under certain circumstances, TVA may have immunity when acting more like a government agency.
Related Content
- Supreme Court: Tennessee Valley Authority can be sued
- Tennessee Valley Authority preps for more rain
- Tennessee inmate asks US Supreme Court to halt execution
- Tennessee Valley Authority's new gas plant is ready to go
- Authorities locate missing boy in Elkton, Tennessee
- 2017 Murders In The Tennessee Valley
- Drought could impact crops in Tennessee Valley
- Tennessee Valley storm pictures and video
- PHOTOS: Thunderstorms move through Tennessee Valley
- Rain rolls into the Tennessee Valley