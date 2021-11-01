Heater replacement parts are backlogged months due to supply chain issue

Supply chain issues could mean a very cold winter if your heating system doesn't work. Some replacement parts are taking 6 months to come in.

"When people call Aire Serv they want their system fixed. And it makes us hurt when we can't get a part in a timely manner," says Scott Taylor.

Taylor is the owner of Aire Serv, a heating and air conditioning company in Huntsville. He says the supply chain issue continues to impact his business.

"We've had our challenges getting heating and air parts you know throughout the, really throughout the year," explains Taylor.

It's an ongoing problem, but recently he says, "It looks like it's getting worse and not better, you now as far as getting parts and supplies to do our job."

As his costumers fire up their heaters for the first time in months, some of them are coming across major problems.

"We had a costumer with a furnace today that needed a heat exchanger, wasn't a very old unit, needed a heat exchanger and the wait time was like 6 months," says Taylor.

The heating equipment won't be much use if the costumer can't get it until June.

"You know, that costumer had to really look at it and say 'Do I get the part or do I get a new unit?'" explains Taylor.

He says Aire Serv is stocking up on as many parts and new units as they can. But if you haven't turned on your heater all year? Taylor says, "Don't wait, get it looked at."

He recommends getting a maintenance check twice a year, once in the spring and again in the fall. If there is anything wrong with your appliance they can catch the problem early so you're not stuck waiting all winter for a fix.