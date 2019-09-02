Supplies and volunteers needed for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

A group in Decatur is asking for more volunteers and supplies to help the people in the path of Hurricane Dorian. The United Methodist Disaster Response Warehouse told WAAY 31 they are in desperate need of 20x20 tarps to help temporarily patch people's roofs. They are also in need of volunteers with trucks big enough to tow trailers full of supplies.

The warehouse told WAAY 31 they are ready to ship supplies, "we can leave tomorrow," said Volunteer John Montgomery. They just don't know where they're going yet, "just depends on where and what severity the storm is," said Montgomery.

The warehouse is preparing for the worst, "if it rides along the coast we may see thousands of people with damaged homes," if that's the case, "we will go to the area with the most need," said Montgomery.

Cindy Sandlin is the warehouse manager. She told WAAY 31 every volunteer will make a huge difference during Dorian recovery efforts. If you're someone looking to volunteer your truck to the effort, they'll need to know how big it is, "that way we know what your towing capacity is," said Sandlin. That is so that they won't overload a trailer.

The warehouse told WAAY 31 they anticipate a frenzy of activity when the damage reports start coming in, "we will empty this place, ship all this material to wherever the hurricane hits and then we'll start resupply," said Montgomery.

Once they know where the supplies are needed most they will finalize their volunteer truck drivers and passengers to help unload them once they get there. With Dorian expected to impact the U.S. sometime Tuesday, you still have time to volunteer.