Supermarkets urge shopper not to stockpile - buy only what you need

Grocery stores across North Alabama are dealing with multiple empty shelves. It's an issue many supermarkets are facing nationwide because of the amount of customers who are stockpiling items.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and President Donald Trump have both asked shoppers to not stockpile items, and supermarkets are saying the same.

"I was like oh people are really really shopping," Patricia Corbitt, a shopper, said.

Corbitt came to Kroger Tuesday to just pick up a few items, he said she couldn't help but notice the empty shelves in some areas of the store.

"A lot of the meat, the milk shelves were empty," she said.

The spokeswoman for Kroger, Melissa Eads, said that while you may be seeing empty shelves, there is no need to worry.

"There is food out there, there is not a food shortage, it's just that the demand that all the retailers have experienced lately as far as the foot traffic and the heavy sales has just depleted the shelves," Eads said.

She said the current demand grocery stores are seeing is like no other.

"It's certainly not like anything we've experienced before, you can't compare it to Christmas or Thanksgiving or any other holiday," she said.

Eads said right now retailers and suppliers are working hard to get everything back in stock and employees are working hard to re-stock the shelves. but she says customers won't stop seeing some shelves empty until people only buy what the need, and the demand goes down

"We keep a grocery list of exactly what we need and we came in to buy just those items and we're finding things that are missing, but we're able to adapt," Pamela Rickman, a shopper, said.

Rickman said since her grand-children aren't in school, she has had to buy more food. But, she said she's not going to stockpile and trusts supermarkets are working hard to re-stock the food items she needs.

"We believe being an older generation, the supplies will come in again, so we're not panicked about it at all," she said.

Eads said Kroger has had to change their hours to close earlier in order to allow their employees extra time to clean the stores and re-stock items. She said many supermarkets like Kroger are also hiring a lot of employees during this time to meet the increase of demand.

