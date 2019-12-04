Lauderdale County Schools superintendent: No job openings despite sudden resignations

Lauderdale County School System Superintendent Jon Hatton did not want to comment Wednesday on why several teachers and staff members abruptly resigned two weeks ago.

Some resignations happened in a regularly scheduled meeting and others happened two days later at a special called board of education meeting on Nov. 22.

Wednesday, the board held another regularly scheduled meeting where no new resignations were announced. A long-time principal did retire.

WAAY31 asked Hatton if the vacancies left by the resignations were filled yet, and he said they don't have any open positions.

No one was hired during Wednesday's meeting.

We know a majority of the resignations were at Lauderdale County High School. Hatton said he can't say why the staff members resigned because it's a personnel matter.

WAAY31 reached out to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office and they said nothing criminal has been reported.