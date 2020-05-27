Superintendent of Marshall County Schools plans for 2020-2021 school year

WAAY 31 is learning more about how schools in North Alabama plan to bring students back to campus.

"The safety of our students and staff will always be at the forefront out our decisions," said Dr. Cindy Wigley, Marshall County Schools Superintendent.

Wednesday, Wigley told WAAY 31 on-campus classes won’t start until at least this fall. She said the district will conduct all summer classes online.

Wigley also said sports practices will resume June 8th. The district decided to wait an extra week to make sure students can practice safely. They’ll follow all guidelines set by the state.

As for classes in the fall, wigley predicts some students returning to the classroom, while others continue learning online from home.

The district is in the process of ordering additional cleaning supplies, masks, gloves, and thermometers.

It’s also looking at what changes need to be made inside the county’s schools.

"As we could, over the years, we've replaced faucets with touchless faucets, hand sanitizing stations that are touchless, those sorts of things we are looking at now as well as signage for our facilities so we can remind students to stay the social distancing guidelines," said Wigley.

As for the size of classes, Wigley said the district needs to see how many students choose the online option and what recommendations are made by the state.

Wigley also told WAAY 31 the state superintendent will update schools in mid June with more guidelines for the start of next school year and they will have more finalized plans then.