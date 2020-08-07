Clear
BREAKING NEWS People in quarantine after 2 positive coronavirus cases linked to Lincoln County school identified Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Superintendent explains reasons behind alternating schedule change

The alternating schedule will be in place for nine weeks.

Posted: Aug 7, 2020 4:43 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Friday, WAAY31 learned the Colbert County school district is trying to partner with local churches to offer students wifi because of a massive change for the start of the school year.

The district announced a staggered and alternating beginning that includes three days a week of virtual learning.

Colbert County School Superintendent, Dr. Gale Satchel, said the district made the change because of the current coronavirus risk in the Shoals and the health department’s advice on social distancing.

"I have approximately 2,600 students but at the end of the year I could have less than that because someone lost their life to covid 19 And that's one of the things that keeps me up at night," said Satchel. "It is hard knowing That we can't protect anyone and we can't put everyone in a bubble. That's the thing that worries me the most that we can lose someone to covid 19 and we open the doors to the schools."

Satchel said it's too risky having all students, faculty, and staff on campus at the same time for 8 hours or more. Friday, Colbert County went from high risk to moderate risk on the state's risk indicator, but Helen Keller Hospital said its covid ICU unit saw an increase in patients the last two weeks.

"At the rate that we are in Colbert County with a high alert we feel that this is the best and safest option," said Satchel.

Here is what the first week of Colbert County Schools looks like for first through 12th graders returning to traditional classrooms. Only students with a last name that starts with an A-H go to school August 24th, only I-P August 25th, Only Q-Z August 26th.

Then they’re split into two groups. That first Thursday (August 27th) is group A. That Friday (August 28th) is group B. Starting August 31st, group a students go traditional Mondays and Tuesdays. Group B Thursdays and Fridays. Everyone goes virtual on Wednesdays for deep-cleaning.

This is scheduled to last at least the first nine weeks of school.

"There are a lot of what if's and we wanted to cover those what if's in smaller numbers," said Satchel.

As for the virtual school aspect. Satchel said the district is working to get families who need it wifi hot spots. The district is also thinking about partnering with local churches to offer wifi in parking lots of these churches for the more rural areas.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 100°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 94827

Reported Deaths: 1674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson12486232
Mobile9420204
Montgomery6449148
Madison516130
Tuscaloosa405769
Baldwin338023
Unassigned319060
Shelby316432
Marshall306034
Lee258844
Morgan229517
Etowah204128
DeKalb174513
Calhoun167213
Elmore167238
Walker149864
Houston134812
Dallas130523
St. Clair128915
Russell12772
Limestone126113
Franklin123820
Cullman118912
Colbert114113
Lauderdale112315
Autauga105021
Escambia104416
Talladega96713
Jackson9244
Tallapoosa84179
Chambers83538
Dale80223
Blount7593
Butler75635
Chilton7456
Coffee7365
Covington71620
Pike6877
Lowndes56724
Barbour5655
Marion56224
Marengo53614
Clarke4949
Hale46426
Bullock45011
Winston44011
Perry4364
Wilcox41410
Bibb4134
Monroe4084
Randolph39410
Conecuh37810
Pickens3779
Sumter36018
Lawrence3321
Macon32013
Washington32012
Crenshaw3123
Choctaw27712
Cherokee2587
Greene24911
Henry2493
Geneva2480
Clay2375
Lamar2122
Fayette1835
Cleburne1251
Coosa1012
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 116350

Reported Deaths: 1186
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby22212300
Davidson20001211
Rutherford629853
Hamilton588449
Knox429837
Williamson340525
Sumner331672
Unassigned30368
Out of TN283116
Wilson219023
Bradley181712
Montgomery181513
Sevier17916
Putnam167716
Trousdale15786
Robertson150619
Hamblen134614
Blount12229
Maury11597
Tipton11559
Washington11312
Madison98415
Bedford90111
Sullivan89512
Hardeman85815
Macon85513
Lake7650
Loudon7053
Bledsoe6861
Dickson6521
Fayette6528
Anderson6516
Gibson6444
Dyer5937
Cheatham5697
Lawrence5276
Jefferson5253
Henderson5172
Rhea5171
McMinn50920
Obion4904
Coffee4823
Warren4794
Carter4735
Lauderdale4558
Hardin4447
Cocke4392
Haywood4356
Smith4294
Roane4232
Greene4187
Hawkins4167
Cumberland3986
Monroe3979
Giles36913
Weakley3633
McNairy3515
DeKalb3312
Franklin3024
Marshall2753
Carroll2723
Lincoln2681
Crockett2534
Henry2480
Hickman2480
White2465
Claiborne2420
Campbell2291
Johnson2250
Wayne2242
Marion2134
Chester2062
Grainger1890
Decatur1883
Polk1853
Overton1551
Unicoi1480
Union1410
Cannon1360
Benton1261
Humphreys1183
Jackson1121
Scott1100
Grundy1082
Sequatchie1000
Meigs990
Morgan981
Fentress790
Hancock771
Perry770
Stewart740
Clay710
Lewis671
Houston560
Moore550
Van Buren350
Pickett301

Most Popular Stories

Community Events