Video is courtesy of Madison County Schools
On Thursday, Superintendent Matt Massey delivered the 2019 Madison County State of the Schools Address.
Hazel Green High School's Lady Trojans were recognized Thursday night, and Superintendent Massey presented each team member with a note of appreciation as a congratulations for their success.
Related Content
- Superintendent delivers 2019 Madison County State of the Schools Address
- Madison City Schools Superintendent addresses plan for two new schools
- Madison City Schools superintendent addresses bus driver shortage, punctuality
- Madison City Schools Superintendent holds community meeting
- Watch: 2019 State of the Union Address
- President Donald Trump delivers State of the Union address
- Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling delivers 'State of the City' address
- Superintendent addresses knife threat at Discovery Middle School
- Madison City School students discuss safety plan with superintendent
- State of NASA Address
Scroll for more content...