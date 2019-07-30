Madison City Schools superintendent continues push for tax increase

The superintendent of Madison City Schools is stepping up his push to get a property tax hike passed.

Robby Parker says the district needs two new schools and more classrooms for ones that are already overcrowded.

WAAY 31 talked to people who would have to pay the higher property tax on Tuesday, and it seems like they are mostly on board because it's benefiting Madison City Schools.

"I believe it's necessary. It will be worth it," Anyama Tettey, who lives in Madison, said.

Tettey has three kids who attend Mill Creek Elementary School. She said she moved to Madison because of the city's school system and that she and her husband would rather have their tax dollars going towards quality education than anything else.

"If there is anything we would be happy to invest money in, I mean, it's the future of our children," she said.

Superintendent Robby Parker says they need voters to pass the 12 mill tax in September to account for rapid growth. He said he has faith in voters.

"I know the people of Madison," Parker said "They'll expect, but will do whatever it takes to continue to have a world-class education. I've seen them do it for 31 years," he said

People who live Madison say they agree.

"It won't hurt taxpayers like myself," David Stewart, who lives in Madison, said.

Stewart has grandkids who go to school in Madison and says the extra tax is a small price to pay.

"Anything that promotes Madison City Schools I think is a good thing," Stewart said.

"We have a lot of confidence in the school system from what we have, from the experience we've had so far," Tettey said.

Parker said they do have a plan if the tax doesn't pass, but wouldn't share it because he says he's confident his "Madison family" will vote yes on it.

The special election is September 10th. If passed, it adds $120 to every $100,000 of a home's value.