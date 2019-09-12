Madison City Schools addresses issues due to growth

A new elementary school is going to be built adjacent to the Kroger on Wall Triana Highway and should open in 2021. A new middle school will also be built behind the school board's central office on Celtic Drive and should open in 2022. Both properties are already owned by the district.

WAAY 31 got a look inside Mill Creek Elementary School to see how the school is re-purposing areas to create more space for students.

An old gym was turned into two classrooms by building a wall. The computer lab was eliminated to use it as a classroom. Electives like art and music are taught by teachers who travel around the school with a cart. Tutors and specialists are working out of storage closets. The district says they're simply out of space.

"I always say we are straight out of closets. We've got no room. There is no room in the inn," said Carmen Buchanan, the school's principal.

Robby Parker, the district's superintendent, agrees.

"They're using every inch to give our kids great instruction. They never complain. They never call me and say we can't add anymore. They just come up with a way," he said.

Mill Creek also has portables known as cottages for some of the second grade classrooms.

The district said when the new schools are built, parents can expect some redistricting to happen. Both high schools will also receive expansions in the coming years.