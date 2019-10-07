Superintendent: Muscle Shoals High School coach on paid administrative leave

Clear
Josh LouAllen (Image from Muscle Shoals High School web site)

He was placed on leave as of Friday

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 1:26 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

The head baseball coach at Muscle Shoals High School has been placed on administrative leave.

Coach Josh LouAllen was placed on leave as of Friday, said Brian Lindsey, Muscle Shoals City Schools superintendent.

Lindsey said it is school system policy not to comment on the details of why LouAllen was placed on leave.

Lindsey said recommendations for LouAllen will be decided at a Nov. 18 meeting of the board of education.

