Superintendent: Morgan County student caught with alcohol on first day, in juvenile custody

A 10th grade student was taken into juvenile custody on Thursday after showing up under the influence and with alcohol on the first day of school, according to Morgan County Superintendent Bill Hopkins.
The student has been suspended from Brewer High School, pending the outcome of the district's ongoing investigation into the incident.
