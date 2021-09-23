Superintendent: Deshler High School to have more police after ‘violent threat’ found, contained

The discovery of a “violent threat” at Deshler High School is leading to an increased police presence at the school.

The threat against the school was found written in a bathroom stall about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Darryl Aikerson, Tuscumbia City Schools superintendent, said in a letter to parents.

This led to the school being placed on lockdown and the Tuscumbia Police Department being called.

Aikerson said the incident is contained, but that there will be more police on campus the rest of the week.

“Threats of this nature are not to be taken lightly in the social environment that we are currently living in today,” Aikerson wrote.

See his full letter below: