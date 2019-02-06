Superintendent: Another threat found at Colbert Heights High School

Another threat has been found at Colbert Heights High School.

Colbert County schools Superintendent Gale Satchel said the school is on “secure perimeter.”

Satchel said a written threat was found in a boys restroom.

A threat of a school shooting was found at the high school last week. It said the incident would take place on Feb. 7. A suspect was identified by the school.

The threat found Wednesday said the "7th will happen."

Satchel said deputies have secured the perimeter and a message has been sent to parents.

Additional law enforcement will be on hand Thursday, Satchel said.

A student reports classroom doors are locked and backpacks have been removed.

Stay with WAAY 31 online and on air for updates.