Another threat has been found at Colbert Heights High School.
Colbert County schools Superintendent Gale Satchel said the school is on “secure perimeter.”
Satchel said a written threat was found in a boys restroom.
A threat of a school shooting was found at the high school last week. It said the incident would take place on Feb. 7. A suspect was identified by the school.
The threat found Wednesday said the "7th will happen."
Satchel said deputies have secured the perimeter and a message has been sent to parents.
Additional law enforcement will be on hand Thursday, Satchel said.
A student reports classroom doors are locked and backpacks have been removed.
Stay with WAAY 31 online and on air for updates.
Related Content
- Superintendent: Another threat found at Colbert Heights High School
- Threat made at Colbert Heights High School
- Colbert Heights High identifies student suspected in shooting threat
- Colbert Heights field house damaged in storms
- Coroner: Colbert Heights High School assistant coach's death ruled a suicide
- Colbert County Superintendent wants tax increase to improve school security
- Colbert County summer school program
- Colbert school board office burglarized
- Superintendent addresses knife threat at Discovery Middle School
- Colbert County Schools introduce new education foundation