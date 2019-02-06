Clear
Superintendent: Another threat found at Colbert Heights High School

Colbert County schools Superintendent Gale Satchel said the school is on “secure perimeter.”

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 10:06 AM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 11:05 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Another threat has been found at Colbert Heights High School.

Satchel said a written threat was found in a boys restroom.

A threat of a school shooting was found at the high school last week. It said the incident would take place on Feb. 7. A suspect was identified by the school.

The threat found Wednesday said the "7th will happen."

Satchel said deputies have secured the perimeter and a message has been sent to parents. 

Additional law enforcement will be on hand Thursday, Satchel said.

A student reports classroom doors are locked and backpacks have been removed.

