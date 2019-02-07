Superintendent: 90 percent of Colbert Heights students out on day of threatened violence

The threat of a school shooting at Colbert Heights High School caused hundreds of students not to show up for class Thursday, and that cost taxpayers a lot of money.

On Thursday, the parking lot between the high school and elementary school was almost empty.

Fewer than 100 students showed up for school on Thursday, accounting for about 90 percent of the student population.

In the last week, two threats alleging violence on Feb. 7 have been found. The most recent discovery was Wednesday, Feb. 6.

In light of the threats, the school system said if parents didn't feel comfortable sending their kids to school Thursday it would be an excused absence.

Security at the school was increased Thursday.

"We shouldn't send our kids to school and have this worry over us, you know, is this the

last time we are going to see our children?” said Jodie Crenshaw, who has a kindergartner at Colbert Heights Elementary School.

She said the two threats at the high school terrified her son. She left the decision on whether or ot to go to school today up to him.

He decided to go to class.

"We got up there and he seen a friend and he seen the cops up there at the door and there were several officers and it put his mind at ease,” Crenshaw said.

Colbert County schools Superintendent Gale Satchel said the school was fully staffed Thursday and ran bus routes because they weren't sure how many students would show up. That cost taxpayers anywhere between $100,000 to $150,000, she said.

"Even though students weren't there the operations went on,” Satchel said. “I still have to have lights and electricity on so today was not a day that taxpayer dollars were spent well.”

Satchel said the money is the least of her worries and she is more concerned with finding the

student who wrote the second threat.

"I am certainly an advocate for kids but however I am not an advocate for kids who threaten their classmates, faculty, and staff,” she said.

Satchel said officials are working with law enforcement to find the student responsible for writing Wednesday’s threat. They will be punished by the school system and could face criminal charges.

The student who wrote the first threat was identified and has not been on campus since last week. The Colbert County Sheriff's Department said that student was charged as a juvenile for writing the threat.

The student’s identity has not been released due to their age.