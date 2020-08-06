Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

North Alabama school districts prepare for multiple scenarios as students head back to class

Students in two county school districts will start classes on August 7th.

Posted: Aug 6, 2020 5:16 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Friday, students in Limestone and Jackson County return to the classroom for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. In the coming weeks schools from the Shoals to Sand Mountain will start back for in person classes.

Many superintendents told WAAY31 they have a lot of pressure on their shoulders with the start of this new school year. The state did not issue strong guidelines on what to do in the event of a coronavirus outbreak. The department of public health suggested districts may “likely dismiss students” but left every decision including case count to each individual district. The state department of public health does suggest closing schools if 20 percent of students are out with the flu.

"Typically in a bad weather event you shutdown an entire school system that's not the way we are going to approach this just because this is another one of the unknowns we don't know how difficult this will be once we all get together," said Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent, Chad Holden. "It could be that we shutdown a classroom. It could be that we shutdown a school while the rest of the district continues to operate or if the absenteeism is high enough we may shut down an entire district. Because we fully expect there to be covid cases and exposures. I mean there is no way around it."

Muscle Shoals is starting the school year with an alternating schedule cutting the number of students in half. Another 17% have chosen to take virtual only classes. Holden said the district bought sanitizing fog machines, hand sanitizer, and all the other cleaning supplies.

He's preparing his teachers for virtual at the drop of a hat too.

"We've instructed our teachers to have two weeks worth of lessons prepared at any time for if the teacher has to go home because their positive or exposed or if the classroom has to go home because of a positive case or exposure," said Holden.

In the Shoals some school systems have had teachers or staff members test positive for the virus since it started. Florence City Schools told WAAY31 the last employee who caught the virus tested positive in June. Over in Madison City Schools students there will be virtual the first nine weeks.

Madison City Schools said since July 1st they've had 14 employees test positive for the virus. In Jackson County Schools, Superintendent Kevin Dukes told the WAAY31 from June 1st to August 5th they've had 3 coaches test positive.

Holden told WAAY31 they have had some success this summer with the districts four week camp. Not a single student or staff member got the virus, but it's still a worry of his.

"One of the greatest concerns I have is staffing because if we don't have enough adults in the building to supervise the kids we can't have school," said Holden. "Every superintendent in the state is going to navigate this challenge at some point but to what level that's going to be the tough part is how widespread does it become?"

In Georgia, the states largest school district already saw about 300 teachers and staff members test positive. Holden said an outbreak like that would be a nightmare scenario.

"Even with our substitute list we don't have enough on our sub list to staff an entire school and so if we had a widespread outbreak among staff members we would have to look at going virtual just because we don't have enough adults to staff it," said Holden.

Holden said they contract with a local Shoals company to get substitute. You must pass a background check and have a substitute teaching license in the state of Alabama to be a sub.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 91776

Reported Deaths: 1639
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson12186230
Mobile9269204
Montgomery6350148
Madison512227
Tuscaloosa400269
Baldwin332223
Shelby311932
Marshall300134
Unassigned287856
Lee255442
Morgan227015
Etowah196728
DeKalb172113
Elmore163337
Calhoun162713
Walker147964
Houston133412
Dallas129823
Russell12672
St. Clair125214
Limestone122713
Franklin121520
Cullman117112
Colbert112213
Lauderdale111113
Autauga103021
Escambia98115
Talladega94613
Jackson8904
Chambers83238
Tallapoosa82778
Dale79823
Butler75435
Blount7453
Chilton7386
Coffee7255
Covington71620
Pike6727
Barbour5645
Lowndes56124
Marion54724
Marengo52914
Clarke4919
Hale45926
Bullock44411
Winston43511
Perry4324
Wilcox41110
Monroe3964
Randolph39210
Bibb3844
Pickens3769
Conecuh37310
Sumter36018
Lawrence3251
Macon31613
Washington31512
Crenshaw3073
Choctaw27612
Cherokee2497
Greene24711
Henry2473
Geneva2430
Clay2255
Lamar2052
Fayette1785
Cleburne1211
Coosa952
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 114098

Reported Deaths: 1144
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby21924298
Davidson19812208
Rutherford625453
Hamilton580347
Knox418638
Williamson336322
Sumner326471
Unassigned29285
Out of TN279314
Wilson215223
Montgomery178113
Bradley177112
Sevier17636
Putnam164613
Trousdale15766
Robertson147519
Hamblen131113
Blount11868
Tipton11379
Washington11142
Maury11077
Madison95714
Bedford89011
Sullivan85911
Macon84713
Hardeman84312
Lake7580
Loudon6863
Bledsoe6741
Fayette6468
Anderson6376
Dickson6301
Gibson6152
Dyer5797
Cheatham5546
Rhea5141
Jefferson5133
McMinn49820
Lawrence4976
Henderson4830
Obion4644
Warren4544
Carter4525
Coffee4482
Lauderdale4457
Hardin4267
Cocke4212
Haywood4145
Greene3986
Roane3982
Cumberland3976
Smith3933
Hawkins3915
Monroe3809
Giles36012
McNairy3355
Weakley3293
DeKalb3261
Franklin2964
Marshall2713
Lincoln2591
Carroll2513
Crockett2464
Hickman2400
Claiborne2350
White2323
Henry2310
Campbell2241
Wayne2222
Johnson2140
Marion2104
Chester2012
Grainger1810
Polk1813
Decatur1742
Overton1411
Unicoi1410
Union1330
Cannon1310
Humphreys1133
Benton1111
Jackson1091
Scott1050
Grundy1042
Meigs990
Sequatchie960
Morgan941
Perry770
Fentress760
Hancock761
Stewart720
Clay660
Lewis621
Houston540
Moore530
Van Buren330
Pickett271

Most Popular Stories

Community Events