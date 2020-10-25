Super Retriever Series Dock Championships fly in Huntsville

There was high-flying fury action at Valley Bend in Huntsville this weekend.

This weekend marked the 12th year that the Super Retriever Series Championship has been held in the Rocket City.

It's an event that brought dog lovers and sports fans together. Among them was Marcus Friend.

“I like dogs, I like seeing them do tricks, I like teaching them,” Friend said. "So I decided -- I asked my mom if I could come out here and she said yes.”

The love of dogs is a connection Marcus shares with his brother, Malachi.

“I like puppies doing tricks because they’re cute and funny and when their owners teach them, they get really serious about it,” Malachi explained.

In the midst of a pandemic, the CDC says the only “low risk” way of watching sports is on television or online. In the second lowest risk category are events that are held outside, with fans wearing masks and keeping their distance.

At Sunday’s event, signs asked those in attendance to maintain their distance -- no problem for a crowd of this size. But having any crowd, one trainer said, makes a difference for the participants.

“They see it, ‘Wow, this is so fun,’ cheering, it gets the dogs up, it gets the dogs jazzed, wanting to jump further,” Lindsay Hill said. “The competitors love it because we’re not used to having people all the time at our events, so having people cheer our dogs on, it’s fun for us, too.”

Hill had three dogs competing Sunday and said after all the craziness that has resulted from the pandemic, participating in the event is a good feeling.

"The fact that we even got to have this event, I'm so thankful that we were able to do so, the fact that my dogs are enjoying themselves, they are jumping well, they've each made finals, it's icing on the cake."

Sunday’s events wrapped up the dock portion of the championship, but the event isn’t over, continuing this week before wrapping up next Sunday with the retriever finals.