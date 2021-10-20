Volleyball super regionals underway at Von Braun Center

The 2021 North Super Regional Volleyball Tournament began at the Von Braun Center today.

Coming into the Tournament 43 WAAY31 schools qualified and after one day of play, just 24 schools remain in action.

1A: Begins play on Thursday.

2A: Hatton High School is the only remaining school in action after day one of play. Lexington and Mars Hill Bible despite winning their first games were eliminated in the second round. Ider, Falkville, Red Bay, and Pisgah were all eliminated in the first round.

3A: Danville, Fyffe, Plainview, and Geraldine all advanced to the semi-finals. Brindlee Mountain won its first game before being eliminated in the second round. Lauderdale County, Elkmont, and Colbert Heights were all eliminated in the first round.

4A: Begins play on Thursday

5A: East Limestone, Brewer, and Lawrence County all advanced to the semi-finals. Madison Academy, Guntersville, and Boaz all won their first game before being eliminated in the second round. Ardmore was eliminated in the first round.

6A: Hazel Green and Athens both advanced to the semi-finals. Arab, Cullman, Hartselle, and Fort Payne all won their first game before being eliminated in the second round. Springville was eliminated in the first round.

7A: Begins play on Thursday.