Super Bowl champion hosts a football camp in Decatur

On Saturday, Super Bowl champion, Joshua Pearson, returned to his stomping grounds at Austin High School. The Wide Receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came back to where his career all began to hold a football camp.

Pearson told WAAY 31 he never had someone come back and do something like this when he was growing up. So, he wants to encourage kids from his hometown that they too can become a Super Bowl champion if they work hard.

“I just want to be a role model, you know, get them out of the streets, turn away from drugs, not do anything crazy," said Pearson. "Let’s focus on school and making these dreams come true.”

Pearson said he loves to give back to the community and being back in Decatur.