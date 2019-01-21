Photo Gallery 16 Images
Photographers in the Tennessee Valley took advantage of Sunday night’s lunar eclipse to gather some fantastic pictures.
The moon, Earth and sun lined up to create the eclipse, which was visible throughout North and South America, where skies were clear. There won't be another until the year 2021.
Kato Triplett took these photos in his front yard in Brownsboro and sent them to us.
Take a look at them in the gallery and enjoy!
Related Content
- PHOTOS: Super Blood Wolf Moon dazzles Huntsville area
- Lunar trifecta: Rare 'super blue blood moon' will light the sky this week
- Police release photos of Huntsville burglary suspect
- Tom Wolfe dies at 88
- Styrofoam covering area around Huntsville construction site
- Woodbridge hiring 25 in Huntsville area
- Red Cross asks for blood donations; critical need for blood
- LifeSouth Blood Center helps in search for rare blood
- LifeSouth Hosting Summer blood drives
- Walmarts in the Huntsville area receive new innovations
Scroll for more content...