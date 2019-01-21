Clear
PHOTOS: Super Blood Wolf Moon dazzles Huntsville area

Kato Triplett took these photos of the Super Blood Wolf Moon in her front yard in Brownsboro

Photographers in the Tennessee Valley took advantage of Sunday night’s lunar eclipse to gather some fantastic pictures.

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 11:54 AM
Updated: Jan. 21, 2019 12:05 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The moon, Earth and sun lined up to create the eclipse, which was visible throughout North and South America, where skies were clear. There won't be another until the year 2021.

Kato Triplett took these photos in his front yard in Brownsboro and sent them to us.

Take a look at them in the gallery and enjoy!

