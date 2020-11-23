Sunshine today, rain and some storms midweek

We're waking up to a cold start to your Thanksgiving week. A cold front brought us a few showers last night, and left much cooler air in its wake. Highs today will only top out in the upper 50s despite lots of sunshine for your Monday. Tuesday is also quiet, with sunny skies and warmer temperatures back into the mid 60s. However, by Wednesday morning, an unsettled pattern returns to North Alabama as widespread rain chances arrive just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

A strong system will bring increasing shower and thunderstorm chances before sunrise Wednesday morning. Rain will stick around for the entire day, with the best chance for thunderstorms by the afternoon. There will be just enough instability and plenty of wind energy in the atmosphere for perhaps a few stronger storms. Areas west of I-65 are under an Isolated risk to see these strong to severe storms. The main concerns with any stronger storms will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Regardless of the risk for strong storms, rain all day will cause problems for those still traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday. The good news is much of the rain will move out of North Alabama Wednesday night. The cold front responsible for Wednesday's storms looks to stall to our southeast. This means a stray shower or two is possible over Sand Mountain Thanksgiving morning. Otherwise, if you are having outdoor gatherings Thursday, you'll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Even more rain chances are back in the forecast this weekend. Several disturbances will ride along the stalled frontal boundary to our south beginning Friday evening, bringing off and on rain chances through the entire weekend. Data sources continue going back and forth on when the most widespread rain will move through the area. For now, a few scattered showers are possible Saturday, with the most widespread rain arriving Sunday. Much of the rain looks to move out by Sunday night. When all is said done, rainfall amounts will be substantial. Much of the area will see nearly three inches of rain over the next seven days. Some locally higher amounts closer to four inches are possible mainly for areas over Sand Mountain as well. Stay weather aware this week and check back for updates as we continue to fine tune your holiday forecast.