Sunshine today; Rain & Snow Possible Midweek

Highs will be below average today with highs in the upper 30s.

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 6:05 AM
Posted By: Chris Smith

The cold continues this morning with it feeling like the teens outside. Highs today will only make it into the upper 30s under sunny skies. 

We do warm up Tuesday with a high of 50 but it will be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph. Rain will begin after sunset. We will see plenty of rain Wednesday and we may see some quick snow Wednesday night. 

Another batch of cold air moves in Friday and we may see another round of rain and snow during the weekend. 

