Sunshine returns to kick off the weekend

Expect clearing to continue tonight. Breezy conditions persist as well, with a cool wind out of the northwest. We'll shape up nicely just in time to star the weekend and bring spring break to a close for many districts. For Friday, we'll start in the upper 30s and warm quickly into the upper 60s by the afternoon.

Saturday will be equally as nice and nearly identical in regard to temperatures and sunshine. The pattern starts to shift Sunday, and as clouds begin to increase, an isolated shower isn't impossible. Better rain chances are on the way Monday in the form of scattered rain showers and storms. The rain is coming ahead of a cold front, so we'll be near 70 on Sunday and Monday before dipping to near 60 behind the front Tuesday. In regard to rain totals, nothing prolific is in order. Most locations will pick up about three quarters of an inch, but up to an inch is possible.